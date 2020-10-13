US election: Biden says Florida seniors 'expendable' for Trump
- Published
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has criticised Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic while courting elderly voters in the battleground state of Florida.
To the president "you're expendable", Mr Biden said at a senior centre in the city of Pembroke Pines.
It came a day after Mr Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since his coronavirus diagnosis with a rally in the state.
He told supporters he felt "powerful".
Battleground states like Florida and Ohio are crucial for gathering the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidential election, which is not determined by a simple count of votes nationwide.
Opinion polls suggest Mr Biden has a 10-point lead over Mr Trump nationally, but his lead in some key states is narrower. In Florida, the Democrat is 3.7 percentage points ahead, according to an average of polls collated by Real Clear Politics.
Mr Trump narrowly won Florida in the 2016 election in a result buoyed by senior voters. But the latest polls suggest a shift away from the Republican among older voters there this time around.
What did Biden say?
Mr Biden spoke to a group of people at the senior centre in southern Florida on Tuesday, with social distancing measures in place.
The campaign event was in stark contrast to the president's rally the previous day, where thousands attended, many not wearing masks.
Mr Biden accused the president of dismissing the threat that coronavirus posed to senior citizens.
To Mr Trump, "you're expendable, you're forgettable, you're virtually nobody. That's how he sees seniors. That's how he sees you," said Mr Biden.
The "only senior Donald Trump seems to care about" is himself, he added.
Mr Biden also criticised the president for holding "super-spreader parties with Republicans hugging each other without concern of the consequences," while senior citizens couldn't see their grandchildren.
Introducing the Democratic candidate at the event, Florida congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said it was voters aged 65 or over "who will swing elections in the Sunshine State".
What about Trump?
At his rally in Florida on Monday, Mr Trump denounced plans to prolong Covid-related shutdowns supported by Democrats and sought to question Mr Biden's mental acuity.
Referring to his own recovery from Covid-19, he said at one point: "They say I'm immune - I feel so powerful. I'll walk in there and kiss everyone. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I'll give you a big, fat kiss."
Few people in the crowd were seen wearing masks or adhering to public health guidelines to keep at least 6ft (2m) apart to reduce the risk of transmitting Covid-19.
The president will stage an evening rally in Pennsylvania, another battleground state, on Tuesday.