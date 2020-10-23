US election 2020: How Trump has changed the world

The US and Iran have been at loggerheads since 1979, when Iran's US-backed shah (its monarch) was overthrown, and 52 Americans were taken hostage inside the US embassy. In May 2018, Mr Trump ratcheted up tensions by abandoning a 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. He then put in place what the White House called "the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed" - designed to compel Iran's leaders into a deal more to his liking.