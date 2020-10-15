US election 2020: Harris halts travel after aide tests positive for coronavirus
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris will halt campaign travel until Monday after two members of her staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The California senator's communications director, Liz Allen, and a flight crew member received the results on Wednesday, a Biden official said.
Neither aide had close contact with the candidates in the 48 hours prior to their positive tests, she added.
Ms Harris had been scheduled to fly to North Carolina on Thursday.
Biden Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said the senator had no close contact with either infected staff member in the two days before the positive test, and was therefore not required to quarantine.
"Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are cancelling Senator Harris's travel through Sunday," she said.
One week ago on 8 October, Ms Harris and Mr Biden campaigned together in Arizona, where they held multiple appearances and interviews. The campaign says Ms Harris flew with both staff members on that trip, but they all wore masks throughout the flight and practiced social distancing.
Ms Harris has been tested twice since 8 October, most recently testing negative on 14 October.
The Biden campaign has made emphasising health safety a visible part of its political strategy, in an effort to mark a point of contrast with President Trump. A number of Republicans and White House associates - and Mr Trump himself - have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks.
Mr Biden is scheduled to hold a town hall event on ABC News on Thursday night. President Trump is due to host a competing town hall on NBC at the same time.