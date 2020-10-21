US election 2020: Military veterans on what's at stake

Moreover, Vice-President Biden seems to me to be a non-entity. He is a politician for politics sake, and wants to be president because that's the job with the most prestige. So far as I can tell, his agenda is to get elected. I also very much fear that he will be little more than a figurehead for the far-left policies of his party. The age of the Democratic Party as a social conscience is over, replaced by a party that actually believes the disastrous lies of socialism.