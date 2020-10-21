The Countdown: Avengers stars quiz Kamala Harris and what to wear to vote
Thirteen days left and we look at what you can wear when you go vote and who gets to question Kamala Harris.
The Avengers stars quiz Kamala, but can others?
It was Democrat vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris's birthday yesterday and the cast of the Avengers held a fundraiser over Zoom where they got to question her.
Harris was joined by Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Robert Downey Jr.
The session led some to comment that it seems easier for the Avengers to question her than journalists.
The Biden team has kept a lower profile in this campaign, leaving it open to accusations that it has not come under as scrutiny as Donald Trump has. No other president has put himself on the stump quite like he has.
During Kamala's run for the presidential nomination, the BBC's Hannah Long Higgins got to put a question to her. This was her experience:
"We were doing a story on the women candidates who were at the Iowa Polk County steak fry. We had tried and failed to position ourselves in front of, or near, them for the better part of the day.
"Our only shot to speak with Harris or Senator Elizabeth Warren - or anyone, really - was to position ourselves not where they were, but where they would be.
"Just when I thought it would never happen, the crowd parted and Senator Harris stepped right in front of me.
"I said: 'Senator Harris, is there an advantage to being a woman running for president?'? 'Absolutely,' she said. I said, tell me more. And she did."
You can watch the exchange here.
What to wear when voting?
In Miami, not a pro-Trump face mask if you are a policeman. This is a tweet from a Democrat activist who spotted a policeman and saw it as voter intimidation.
Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.— Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020
This is city funded voter intimidation.
Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem
It did not take long for Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina to say this was unacceptable, although the police officer's union argued that police officers have the right to free speech.
In Tennessee last week, a poll worker was fired for turning away voters wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts. Tennessee is one of those states where clothing supporting a candidate or a party is not allowed at a polling station. Although it is probably a bit of a grey area, political slogans are allowed.
The other nine states where clothes supporting a party or a politician are banned at the polling booth are California, Delaware, Kansas, Montana, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Texas, and Vermont.
What to watch for later on Wednesday
It's going to be busy:
- Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a state where Mr Trump held a rally yesterday
- Mr Trump will return to the state of North Carolina, where Joe Biden stopped off over the weekend and where Kamala Harris will also turn up for an event
- Vice President Mike Pence will be going to both both New Hampshire and Ohio