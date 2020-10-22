The Countdown: Debate masks, Jennifer Lawrence and 60 Minutes
With 12 days remaining, everything could change depending on how the final debate goes. Read our alternative guide to what to watch out for and find who was once a "little Republican".
Debate night: An alternative viewing guide
We know mics will be muted for parts of it and we know big themes are on the agenda. But what else should you be on the lookout for in the final presidential debate? Here is an alternative checklist as suggested by our reporters Tara McKelvey and Anthony Zurcher:
- Closely examine the face of the candidate who is not speaking while their mic is muted to assess their response
- He gave an emotional answer last time but what will Joe Biden do If Donald Trump goes after his son Hunter Biden?
- Will Donald Trump's family and friends wear masks this time?
- Can Donald Trump put pressure on Joe Biden without seeming too aggressive?
- Will she keep a lid on it? What has debate host Kristen Welker learned from the mistakes of others?
The BBC also has a definitive viewing guide to tonight's debate.
Donald Trump posted that 60 Minutes interview
Donald Trump posted about 40 minutes of the 60 Minutes interview, which is set to air on Sunday, but which he abruptly ended after accusing host Lesley Stahl of being unfair.
He continued his tirade against her on Twitter: "Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Q's'."
He does trail to the debate, however saying: "Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!"
So what does the video show?
- Mr Trump says he would like to see the Supreme Court end the Affordable Care Act
- He complains about the tough questioning on a number of occasions
- He says the interviewer hasn't gone after Joe Biden enough
Conservatives have praised him for posting the interview as threatened, but others have said the clip may do his image more harm than good.
CBS responded with a statement: "The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS & release their footage will not deter '60 Minutes' from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades."
Jennifer Lawrence: 'I was a little Republican'
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she voted for John McCain over Barack Obama - but that she voted for the Democratic Party after that.
She was talking to Heather McMahon on the Absolutely Not podcast.
"I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house, where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies
"But then, for me, when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything."
She's joined by Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a former presidential candidate himself, who also recently revealed he did not vote for Donald Trump.