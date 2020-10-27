The Countdown: Amy Coney Barrett's judging and mothering
The election is in exactly one week and Amy Coney Barrett has changed the Supreme Court.
For Donald Trump she is the court's first "mother of school-age children", but others highlight a lack of experience.
The news in four sentences
1. Amy Coney Barrett's rise means that the Supreme Court has a conservative majority, and many fear this means healthcare reform and abortion rights are under threat.
2. Joe Biden is on the move this week - he announced plans to travel to Iowa and Georgia, states Mr Trump won easily last time, which some analysts see as a sign of confidence.
3. "He can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful," Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner said while defending Mr Trump's policies towards African Americans, sparking a backlash - the White House said his comments were taken out of context by "internet trolls".
4. Republicans got a victory in the Supreme Court which ruled that ballots returned after election day in the key battleground state of Wisconsin won't count.
Amy Coney Barrett's judging and mothering
Many views of Amy Coney Barrett were put on show last night. At a ceremony at the White House Donald Trump celebrated her as a justice and a mother.
"The Barrett family has captured America's heart..." he said, and went on to describe her as "the very first mother of school-aged children to become a Supreme Court justice".
Being a "mother of school-aged children" is something that both the president and the judge have said before, and a mantra repeated by conservatives who understand that family values are exactly what an evangelical base wants on display.
Ivanka Trump then shared an image of a kiss between Judge Barrett and her husband.
Supreme Court Justice Judge Amy Barrett and her husband Jesse Barrett at the White House pic.twitter.com/7YCE8fpuJo— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2020
Reactions to the image veered from rapture at a sweet moment to anger at her appointment. But her family-centred persona is a big part of her appeal to Republicans.
During her confirmation hearing Republican senators commented a lot on her parenting skills and the apparent feat of raising so many children as a judge. She also talked about her children, their babysitters and carers, and life as a working mother. The interest in Judge Barrett as a mother has been seen as both sexist and missing the point in a world where some can afford more childcare than others - but it is also a political tool.
For many Democrats, her appointment was a dark moment. But her personal views aside, one concern was that Amy Coney Barrett, who did not practice law for very long before becoming a scholar, just lacks experience. This piece from liberal magazine MotherJones argues that she is by a long way the most inexperienced judge to be nominated for 30 years.
When to dance?
So how much should you dance when campaigning?
A columnist for the Wall Street Journal, Peggy Noonan, has come under fire for suggesting that Kamala Harris's dancing at a campaign was "frivolous".
Kamala Harris is dancing in the Florida rain. pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e— The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020
Many pointed out that she failed to mention Donald Trump, who is known to jig about at his rallies.
What nobody does dispute is that you should definitely dance while voting - and in Philadelphia over the weekend, one group's attempt to bring movement to the voting line has been shared and celebrated - and inspired copycats too.
Voting should be joyful! #JoyToThePolls @ResistanceRev pic.twitter.com/mEW6nSoYjN— #JoyToThePolls (@JoyToThePolls) October 24, 2020