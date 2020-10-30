US election 2020: Trump is in the fight of his political life

For me, the most memorable moment of the campaign came when I was woken just after one o'clock in the morning with the news that the president had Covid - which had the jolting effect of drinking Red Bull from a fire-hose. In Michigan at the time, the next morning I spoke to Democrats who believed that the president was faking it and Republicans who still thought the coronavirus is a hoax - yet another reminder of how America has become a country where there is no longer an agreed-upon set of facts.