US election 2020: How to follow the results on the BBC
- Published
If you want to watch, listen, or follow the drama as it unfolds online, the BBC has you covered on election night.
Online
The BBC news website will have live voting results as they come in, and a live page with the latest reaction and analysis from correspondents in the US and around the world.
Online coverage will also include:
- A live video stream of the BBC's election night special
- An interactive map with polling data and election results from the presidential and congressional races, down to a county level
- We'll be tweeting every result on @BBCNorthAmerica, along with expert analysis. You can also find the latest highlights on our BBC News Facebook account and on Instagram.
Television
The BBC's US Election 2020 results programme will be hosted by Katty Kay from Washington and Andrew Neil from London.
In the UK, it will be broadcast on BBC One, the BBC News Channel and BBC iPlayer from 23:30 GMT until 09:00 GMT on Wednesday. Internationally, the programme will be shown on BBC World News and streamed live on the BBC News website.
Jon Sopel and Clive Myrie will be with the Trump and Biden campaigns, and BBC reporters including Emily Maitlis and Nick Bryant will be broadcasting from crucial battleground states.
The overnight coverage will also include a big-screen graphic analysis of results with Christian Fraser and commentary from a panel of political experts.
Radio
The election special programme will be hosted by Philippa Thomas and Ros Atkins, joined by Jamie Coomarasamy in Michigan and Nuala McGovern in Nevada.
It will be on air in the UK on BBC Radio 4between 22:00 GMT and 06:00 GMT the following morning, on Radio 5 Live from 00:00 GMT to 05:00 GMT on Wednesday, and outside the UK on the World Service from 21:00 GMT on Tuesday to 09:00 GMT on Wednesday.
