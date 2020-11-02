US election 2020: The people behind the political memes you share

Ms Blakiston and two other young women started the project in 2018, while all three were at university. Two of them now have full-time jobs, and run SYSCA on the side. Their Instagram account has grown from fewer than 100,000 followers at the start of this year to over 2 million, more than most progressive media brands. To put this into context, it took The Guardian almost four years to get its Instagram following to that level.