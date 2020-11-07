US election 2020: Why Donald Trump lost

Or was it as a result of the Coronavirus, by the biggest crisis that engulfed his presidency? Before the virus arrived on these shores, Trump's political vital signs were strong. He had survived his impeachment trial. His approval ratings matched the highest level it had been - 49%. He could boast a strong economy and the advantage of incumbency: the twin factors that usually secure a sitting presidency a second term. Often presidential elections turn on a simple question: is the country better off now than it was four years ago. After Covid hit, and the economic crisis that followed, it became almost impossible to make that case.