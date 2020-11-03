US election 2020: Do women want Trump or Biden?
- Published
In 2016, Donald Trump shocked with how well he performed with women voters in the election.
Over 50 percent of white women backed him, despite his competitor being the first female presidential candidate in history.
After four years in office, are women behind him?
We asked four voters from our panel.
Belinda Noah is an attorney and talk show producer who previously ran for US Congress and Senate. An Afro-Indian voter from Florida, she says a vote to re-elect President Trump is a vote to preserve the Constitution and the American way of life.
Why does this election matter to you?
For almost all of my adult life, I have dedicated my professional legal career to utilising the law and the Constitution as tools to deliver justice, enhance the lives of my fellow human beings, and achieve the American dream. President Trump must be re-elected to ensure that the opportunity to pursue their American Dream and the careers of their choice is preserved for our children and grandchildren, in perpetuity.
Does being a woman impact your vote?
Yes - I am committed to voting for the candidate who will work tirelessly to ensure the preservation of everyone's freedom and liberty regardless of their race, sex, religion, or ethnic background. The only candidate who can do that in this election is President Donald J Trump.
Rachel Tillman is an Independent from Southern Illinois who now lives in Indiana. She voted for independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin in 2016 and she will most likely vote for Joe Biden this election.
Why does this election matter to you?
I'm a millennial substitute teacher and the reason why I teach is that I hate the division in the US today and I don't want kids growing up to be so divisive. I want a world where it's not a "sin" to be bipartisan and work with the other side towards a common goal. This is why this election means a lot to me.
Does being a woman impact your vote?
Yes and no. I was probably more appalled than the average man at Trump's taped "locker room" remarks last election, but I think my biggest personal thing is unity. And because of those and other similar remarks, I don't think Trump can provide unity. I'm not sure Biden can either, but I think he's got a much better shot than Trump.
Taylor Golden is a small-business owner who was not very interested in politics until the arrival of Donald Trump. She is a proud Christian conservative from Texas who believes that Trump is the most pro-life president in history.
Why does this election matter to you?
The truth is finally coming out about career politicians who use their office to become rich. They have slowly and systematically destroyed our country with racism, division, and the devaluation of life. Instead of being a career politician that became rich, Donald Trump is a rich man that became a politician. He had nothing to gain, he loved our country that much he gave up substantial wealth in order to protect the American people. He cannot be bought.
Does being a woman impact your vote?
No. I know of some women that refuse to vote for Trump because of his past. I am so thankful that I am not judged on my past, I am far from perfect. He may have said or behaved sexist in the past and he may not be someone you'd invite to dinner, but he's the best president this country has ever seen. Vote for the policy not the person. No one is perfect. We can't be hypocrites when it comes to the future of our nation. It's time to be logical, unbiased, and honest with ourselves.
Bessy Clarke is an immigrant from Honduras who now works part-time as a waitress in New Orleans while attending online coding courses. As a progressive voter, Joe Biden was not her first choice, but she says voting is a privilege and voting Donald Trump out of office is very important to her.
Why does this election matter to you?
I am a Hispanic woman and the current immigration situation has me very concerned. Closing the detention camps at the border is extremely important to me and I'd like to see comprehensive reform to our immigration system; reuniting children with their families, expedited process for asylum seekers, and pathway to residency for Dreamers. I am also very worried about the direction the Supreme Court is heading in and what that means for women's rights and LGBT rights in the future.
Does being a woman impact your vote?
Definitely. As a woman, I could never vote for someone like Donald Trump who has consistently been so degrading to women. I am very conscious about who I vote for and making sure they're trying to expand on women's rights and equal pay, and reiterating that women are powerful and deserve to be in powerful positions. I think Trump has really undermined that.
All voters featured here are members of our US election voter panel.
