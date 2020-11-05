US election 2020: Three viral vote count claims debunked
As the US presidential race goes down to the wire, false or misleading posts on social media are going viral.
Some have been amplified by President Trump or his team, who are calling into question the integrity of the vote as newly counted ballots in some key states lean towards his rival, Joe Biden.
We've checked the main claims.
Erroneous Michigan vote map
A map of voting in Michigan from the election night - which shows a sudden increase of around 130,000 votes for Joe Biden, but none for Mr Trump - has gone viral on social media.
President Trump has tweeted the image, which is raising speculation about voter fraud.
It's commonplace that state authorities will add a big chunk of votes to a tally at once.
But social media users were questioning why Mr Trump didn't have any votes added to his tally in this particular update.
The explanation is simple - it was a data entry error that was later corrected.
Decision Desk, the election monitoring website which created the map, said: "It was a simple error from a file created by the state that we ingested… the state noticed the error and produced an updated count."
The spokesperson added: "This sort of thing can happen on election night and we expect other vote tabulators in Michigan experienced this error and corrected in real-time like we did."
Twitter has added labels to the tweets that raised suspicions, saying: "Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."
Matt Mackowiak, the user whose post was picked up by Mr Trump, has deleted the tweet and apologised - although the image remains widely shared elsewhere.
This tweet was taken and share honestly. I have now learned the MI update referenced was a typo in one county.— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020
I have deleted the original tweet. pic.twitter.com/NXQINWDbEH
In the early hours of Wednesday, the map was propelled by supporters of the pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon and to a wider audience by conservative influencers online.
When we contacted Michigan's Bureau of Elections, they said they didn't have a comment on the data discrepancy, but said the results were at this stage "unofficial" and not the final count.
Wisconsin did not have more ballots than registered voters
There have been widespread false claims that more people in Wisconsin voted than were registered.
A user tweeted: "BREAKING: Wisconsin has more votes than people who are registered to vote. Total number of registered voters: 3,129,000. Total number of votes cast: 3,239,920. This is direct evidence of fraud."
However, this number of registered voters is outdated - the latest figure as of 1 November is 3,684,726.
That tweet has now been deleted, but people on Facebook and Twitter continue to share a screenshot of the post.
Voter turnout for Wisconsin is significantly higher at this election than in pervious years.
The state also allows people to register to vote on election day itself, which means the overall number of registered voters could be even higher than the current reported figure.
'Sharpie' votes still count in Arizona
Another widespread rumour emerged during the count in the battleground state of Arizona.
Tweets alleged there was a scheme to discount votes in pro-Republican parts of the state by distributing Sharpie pens - permanent markers - for people to fill in their ballots.
In one widely circulated video, a woman describes how voting machines supposedly can't read ballots marked with this type of pen.
The person behind the camera says votes aren't being counted and that people are being forced to use Sharpie pens to skew the vote total.
This led to a surge of activity on social media, claims of voter fraud and that large numbers of votes from Trump supporters were being invalidated.
CNN reported that a group of protesters that gathered in Maricopa County in Arizona were "shouting about the sharpie social media misinformation."
But the claims are false.
Maricopa County officials said Sharpies do not invalidate ballots.
The Arizona secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, confirmed on Twitter that if you voted in person "your ballot will be counted, no matter what kind of pen you used (even a Sharpie)!".
IMPORTANT: If you voted a regular ballot in-person, your ballot will be counted, no matter what kind of pen you used (even a Sharpie)! 1/— Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 4, 2020
Ms Hobbs later told CNN "even if the machines can't read them for some reason, a marker bled through to the other side, we have ways to count them. They're going to be counted. There is absolutely no merit to saying that this was some conspiracy to invalidate Republican ballots."