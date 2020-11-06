BBC News

US election 2020: Ways Americans are coping with the anxiety

Things are tense. As election officials work to count the remaining ballots, Americans have been left on the edge of their seats, sitting, watching and waiting for their next president.

But in the meantime, it's meme time.

Since polls closed on Tuesday, Americans desperate for results have taken to social media, looking for ways to cope with election week anxiety. Ask the internet and you shall receive memes.

If one thing is clear, this election is starting to feel very, very long.

And as the officials count, pollsters predict, and the media projects, it has become very hard to think about absolutely anything else.

Special attention has been turned to Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania where officials have yet to declare the winner, and whose voters could send either Joe Biden or Donald Trump to the White House. Nevada in particular - normally thought of for the gambling and nightlife of Las Vegas - has become a particular target of social media frustration.

But unfortunately for all of us waiting, wanting the results doesn't seem to be getting them here any faster.

Nevada left the chat

Some have even offered to drive to Nevada to assist with the count.

And others, maybe sick of the endless predictions, have offered a reimagined electoral map.

As it stands now, we're still waiting on results from Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

For a deeper look at the presidential race, you can check out our minute-to-minute live coverage, or read up on when we might get a winner.

