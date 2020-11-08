US election results: Five US voters who changed the race

It's so exhausting because Trump has been fighting his entire presidency. People never left him alone to let him do his job. I'm exhausted, I'm so tired of it. I've had to turn off social media and unplug and calm myself not to stress about it. I don't believe in the results, Biden can't legally become president yet. I believe that everything will be settled in the Supreme Court. If Biden does win, it's going to be a crappy next four years. It will inspire me to get involved more for the next election with the Republicans in my town.