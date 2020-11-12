Joe Biden picks Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
US President-elect Joe Biden will pick veteran aide Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his team say.
Mr Klain has served as an aide to Mr Biden since the 1980s on the Senate Judiciary Committee and later as chief of staff when he was vice-president.
Mr Klain was also a senior White House aide to Barack Obama and chief of staff to Vice-President Al Gore.
He was played by actor Kevin Spacey in the movie Recount, about the presidential election of 2000.
Mr Biden paid tribute to Mr Klain in a statement issued by his transition team on Wednesday evening.
"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum," said Mr Biden, "is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again."
In the same statement, Mr Klain said he was "humbled" by the president-elect's confidence in him.
"I look forward to helping him and the vice president-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country," said Mr Klain.
Mr Klain served as chief counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1989-92 when Mr Biden was chairman.
He was also an adviser and speechwriter on Mr Biden's unsuccessful 1988 and 2008 White House campaigns.