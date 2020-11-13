Do these Republican voters accept election result?

I'm disappointed. However, I take solace in knowing that many votes that were cast for Mr Biden were actually votes that were cast against Mr Trump. Which is to say a lot of people did not vote for Mr Biden; rather, they voted against Mr Trump. I personally know a lot of people who believe in Mr Trump's policies but they disdained his personality or style. I think Mr Biden sees that as well, which is why he's been quick to state that he will govern on behalf of those who didn't vote for him as much as those who did. Mr Biden will never make a decision as President without carefully considering how his decision will impact that large voting bloc that supported Mr Trump.