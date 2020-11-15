US election: Trump appears to admit Biden victory in tweet
- Published
Donald Trump has insisted he is not conceding the US election, despite seemingly acknowledging for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden had won.
"He won because the Election was Rigged," he wrote on Twitter but minutes later said he was not conceding that he lost the 3 November election.
Mr Trump also repeated unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud.
He has launched a slew of lawsuits in key states but has not provided any evidence to back his claims of fraud.
All the lawsuits have so far been unsuccessful.
On Friday, election officials said the vote was the "most secure in American history" and there was "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised".
Nevertheless, Mr Trump has refused to acknowledge Mr Biden's victory until - apparently - now.
On Friday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News: "President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term."
In a news conference on the same day, Mr Trump said "who knows" which administration would be in power in the future.
Despite acknowledging Mr Biden's victory in one tweet on Sunday, the president went on to say "I concede NOTHING!".
Twitter added a warning to Mr Trump's latest allegations of wrongdoing, saying "This claim of election fraud is disputed".
Thousands of Mr Trump's supporters protested in Washington DC on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims.
Flag-carrying demonstrators were joined by members of far-right groups including the Proud Boys, some wearing helmets and bullet-proof vests.
The largely peaceful demonstration saw some violence later in the evening, as Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed in several skirmishes.
Officials said 20 people had been arrested on a variety of charges, including assault and weapons possession. One stabbing was reported. Two police officers were also injured.
Meanwhile, pressure is growing on Mr Trump to officially concede and help prepare the transition from one administration to another.
The General Services Administration (GSA), the government agency tasked with beginning the process, has yet to recognise Mr Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris as winners.
The Biden team have not been given access to classified security briefings, federal agencies and funding needed to ensure a smooth transition of power. Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki said this lack of access could affect Mr Biden's ability to govern.
A small but growing number of Republicans are also backing calls for the president-elect to be given daily intelligence briefings.