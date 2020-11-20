Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump's oldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his spokesman.
Donald Trump Jr, 42, was diagnosed at the start of this week and has been quarantining at his cabin since the result, according to the spokesman.
"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines," said the statement.
It is unclear whether his partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has been affected.
Ms Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, tested positive for the disease in July, and recovered. Mr Trump Jr apparently did not contract the infection at the time.
Earlier on Friday, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to President Trump, announced he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Mr Giuliani - who is the son of the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tweeted that he was experiencing mild symptoms after receiving his positive test on Friday morning.
CBS News, the BBC's US partner, has confirmed that at least four other White House aides have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest outbreak there.
Earlier this month, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was among several aides who tested positive for the infection.
The president himself spent three nights in hospital at the beginning of October after being hit by Covid-19.