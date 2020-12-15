BBC News

US election: Top Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden

Published
Related Topics
  • US election 2020
image copyrightReuters
image captionJoe Biden hopes his party can take control of the Senate too

A top member of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the presidential election last month.

Senator McConnell spoke after the electoral college formally confirmed Mr Biden's victory over Mr Trump.

The Democrat won 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump's 232.

President Trump still refuses to concede, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.

  • The people who ultimately pick the US president
  • What Biden's victory means for rest of world
  • 'Let's work together!' World reacts to Biden win

Relations with the Senate, currently controlled by the Republicans, will be crucial to Mr Biden's presidency.

On Tuesday, he travels to Georgia to campaign for the Democrats in next month's Senate run-off elections. Two seats will be decided on 5 January and could decide whether or not his party takes control of the chamber. Democrats already control the House of Representatives.

media captionThe president of the United States is not chosen directly by voters, but by what's known as the electoral college

Speaking on the Senate floor, Mr McConnell said: "Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

Congratulating Mr Biden's running-mate, Kamala Harris, he added: "All Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time."

The Republican Senate leader's acknowledgement comes after weeks of silence over the election outcome and other may mark a turning point for senior members of Mr Trump's party.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics