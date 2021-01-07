Capitol riots: What happens on Capitol Hill?
- Published
Protests in Washington DC led to crowds of Trump supporters breaking in and rioting throughout the US Capitol - one of the country's most important buildings.
But what is the area surrounding the Capitol building and why is it so important?
What is Capitol Hill?
It's the area of Washington DC - the capital city of the United States - where Congress is situated. This is where the US government writes, debates and passes laws.
The Hill is centred around the US Capitol building - the main location protesters broke into.
This is where elected officials in the Senate and the House of Representatives sit when debating and voting on laws, making up the upper and lower chambers of Congress.
As well as these chambers, there are other office buildings where lawmakers and their staff work and meet to do their business.
The famous white domed Capitol building is where Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next US president on 20 January.
The Hill also contains several other key sites - such as the US Supreme Court and the Library of Congress.
What is the Hill's history?
Construction of the US Capitol began on top of Jenkins' Hill, referred to as Capitol Hill, in 1793. It was first completed in 1800, although it's gone through several reconstructions.
President George Washington selected the surrounding area - now Washington DC - to serve as the nation's capital.
Since then, several other key buildings have been placed on the Hill to serve Congress and the Supreme Court.
The riot by Trump supporters was the first time the US Capitol has been broken into for more than 200 years.
It was last breached in 1814, when during a years-long conflict between the US and the UK, British troops broke in and set fire to the building - only a sudden rainstorm prevented its complete destruction.
"The US Capitol is more than a building - it is the embodiment of American democracy and our way of life," the US Capitol Historical Society said in a statement following the latest siege.