Top Stories
DUP and Sinn Féin largest parties in poll
The DUP marginally holds on to its position as the largest party in the NI Assembly, Sinn Féin closes the gap by one seat.
- 4 March 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2017
No change in NI paramilitary assessment
The official assessment of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has not changed despite some very serious crimes, the PSNI chief constable has said.
- 10 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Government talks 'must build on progress'
Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness says talks on shaping a programme for government 'must build on progress'.
- 8 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
DUP largest in NI as assembly count ends
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) remains the largest in Northern Ireland after all 108 seats in the assembly are declared.
DUP past 30 seats in NI Assembly election
- 7 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Funny side of NI election campaign
- 5 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Stormont: The numbers game
- 1 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Election polls close across NI
- 5 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
NI leaders take part in BBC debate
- 3 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
DUP candidates were 'on a solo run'
- 29 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
PUP pledges to bring necessary change
- 29 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Polling station dos and don'ts
- 29 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Watch/Listen
NI Assembly election results in full
- 7 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Quarter of seats declared in NI Assembly election
- 6 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
A guide to voting in the NI Assembly Election
- 4 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Stormont loading... a guide to Election 2016
- 28 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland
BBC hosts Good Friday Agreement Generation debate
- 20 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland
Features & Analysis
BBC News NI election results coverage
- 6 May 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
New challengers emerge
Election reflection
As it happened
Where the parties stand on key issues
- 13 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
How are election results calculated?
- 23 February 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2017
Party leader profiles
Arlene Foster
Arlene Foster has risen steadily through DUP ranks since joining from the Ulster Unionists in 2004.
Gerry Adams
The veteran politician who has led Northern Ireland's second biggest political party for more than 30 years.
Mike Nesbitt
Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt's task is to revive the fortunes of a once-dominant party.
Colum Eastwood
The SDLP's Colum Eastwood went from Londonderry councillor to party leader in just 10 years.
David Ford
Alliance leader David Ford - a man who used to be a social worker before he entered politics.
- 5 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Jim Allister
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister went from DUP stalwart to its arch critic.
Steven Agnew
Steven Agnew, the leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, used to work with the homeless and is passionate about animal welfare issues.
David McNarry
Former Ulster Unionist David McNarry has been the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in Northern Ireland since 2013.
- 5 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
Northern Ireland election 2016: Candidates
A full list of all candidates running for election to the Northern Ireland Assembly on 5 May 2016.
- 13 April 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland Election 2016
