DUP and Sinn Féin largest parties in poll

The DUP marginally holds on to its position as the largest party in the NI Assembly, Sinn Féin closes the gap by one seat.

No change in NI paramilitary assessment

The official assessment of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has not changed despite some very serious crimes, the PSNI chief constable has said.

Government talks 'must build on progress'

Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness says talks on shaping a programme for government 'must build on progress'.

DUP largest in NI as assembly count ends

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) remains the largest in Northern Ireland after all 108 seats in the assembly are declared.

Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster has risen steadily through DUP ranks since joining from the Ulster Unionists in 2004.

Gerry Adams

The veteran politician who has led Northern Ireland's second biggest political party for more than 30 years.

Mike Nesbitt

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt's task is to revive the fortunes of a once-dominant party.

Colum Eastwood

The SDLP's Colum Eastwood went from Londonderry councillor to party leader in just 10 years.

David Ford

Alliance leader David Ford - a man who used to be a social worker before he entered politics.

Jim Allister

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister went from DUP stalwart to its arch critic.

Steven Agnew

Steven Agnew, the leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, used to work with the homeless and is passionate about animal welfare issues.

David McNarry

Former Ulster Unionist David McNarry has been the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in Northern Ireland since 2013.

Northern Ireland election 2016: Candidates

A full list of all candidates running for election to the Northern Ireland Assembly on 5 May 2016.

