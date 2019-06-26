Top Stories
Child poverty benefit to be 'fast-tracked'
The Scottish government is expected to announce it will bring forward measures to top up low incomes.
Why is Scotland setting up a Citizens' Assembly?
Nicola Sturgeon wants the assembly to discuss the big constitutional questions facing Scotland. Here's what we know about it so far.
Railway policing merger ditched for committee
The Scottish government has been trying to merge British Transport Police in Scotland with the national force since 2016.
Live MSPs discuss business rates
The local government committee continues stage 1 consideration of the Non-Domestic Rates Bill.
