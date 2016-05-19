Top Stories
Lib Dem Williams named in new cabinet
Lib Dem AM Kirsty Williams is named education secretary in Carwyn Jones's new Welsh Government.
- 19 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Carwyn Jones reappointed first minister
Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones is reappointed as first minister after a deal with Plaid Cymru but they warn him not to expect an easy ride.
- 18 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Deal backs Jones as first minister
Carwyn Jones is set to be re-elected first minister as Labour and Plaid Cymru AMs back a deal to end the week-long deadlock over the post.
- 17 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Hamilton rejects 'ageist' Farage remark
Neil Hamilton rejects suggestions by UKIP leader Nigel Farage that he is too old for frontline politics.
- 13 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
'Confident' of breaking Senedd deadlock
- 13 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Deadlock in vote for first minister
- 11 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Elin Jones elected as presiding officer
- 11 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Hamilton victory unjust, says Farage
- 10 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Tory AMs back me as leader, says Davies
- 10 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Labour 'must tackle' vote share slide
- 10 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Ramsey 'would have quit' as Tory leader
- 9 May 2016
- From the section Wales Election 2016
Plaid and Labour win police elections
- 8 May 2016
- From the section Wales Election 2016
Features & Analysis
Who are the new AMs?
Meet Wales' new assembly members - all 22 of them
- 18 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Situation vacant?
UKIP's Nathan Gill suggested he would stand down as an MEP if elected to assembly
- 9 May 2016
- From the section Wales politics
Mapping the results
Election 2016: How Wales looks before and after
- 9 May 2016
- From the section Election 2016
