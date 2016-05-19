Top Stories

Lib Dem Williams named in new cabinet

Carwyn Jones and Kirsty Williams

Lib Dem AM Kirsty Williams is named education secretary in Carwyn Jones's new Welsh Government.

Carwyn Jones reappointed first minister

Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones is reappointed as first minister after a deal with Plaid Cymru but they warn him not to expect an easy ride.

Deal backs Jones as first minister

Carwyn Jones is set to be re-elected first minister as Labour and Plaid Cymru AMs back a deal to end the week-long deadlock over the post.

Hamilton rejects 'ageist' Farage remark

Neil Hamilton rejects suggestions by UKIP leader Nigel Farage that he is too old for frontline politics.

Assembly election devolved issues

Birth of a national institution

Who are the new AMs?

Meet Wales' new assembly members - all 22 of them

Situation vacant?

UKIP's Nathan Gill suggested he would stand down as an MEP if elected to assembly

Mapping the results

Election 2016: How Wales looks before and after

