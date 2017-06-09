BBC News - Election 2017
Top Stories
May to form government with DUP backing
Theresa May says she will govern with her Democratic Unionist "friends" and "get on" with Brexit after losing her majority, but rivals say she has caused chaos.
What happens when no-one wins the election?
The general election ended in a hung Parliament, where no party has the 326 seats needed to get an overall majority in the House of Commons.
At-a-glance summary of the election results
An at-a-glance summary of the key points of Election 2017.
Twenty things you may have missed from election night
It's hard to catch everything in the flurry of facts, stats and spin. Here are some choice nuggets.
How world reacted to the UK's surprise result
Shocked world leaders and media raise Brexit questions after Theresa May's poll battering.
SNP lose 21 seats amid Tory surge
Alex Salmond and Angus Robertson were among the high-profile casualties for the SNP.
Tim Farron quits as Lib Dem leader
He says he became "torn" between his Christian faith and his duties as leader of a political party.
Paul Nuttall quits as UKIP leader
The party failed to win any seats in the election, but Mr Nuttall said it remained "the guard dog of Brexit".
May and DUP deal: What you need to know
Theresa May has done a deal with the DUP which means she stays as UK prime minister. Here's a guide to what's going on.