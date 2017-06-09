UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 318 262 35 12 10 13
Change −13 +30 −21 +4 +2 −2
Theresa May speaking in Downing Street

May to form government with DUP backing

Theresa May says she will govern with her Democratic Unionist "friends" and "get on" with Brexit after losing her majority, but rivals say she has caused chaos.

Houses of Parliament

What happens when no-one wins the election?

The general election ended in a hung Parliament, where no party has the 326 seats needed to get an overall majority in the House of Commons.

Election officials count votes in Glasgow

At-a-glance summary of the election results

An at-a-glance summary of the key points of Election 2017.

Jeremy Corbyn and Emily Thornberry

Twenty things you may have missed from election night

It's hard to catch everything in the flurry of facts, stats and spin. Here are some choice nuggets.

Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier - 17 May

How world reacted to the UK's surprise result

Shocked world leaders and media raise Brexit questions after Theresa May's poll battering.

promo image for 2017 election result in maps

Election 2017: The result in maps and charts

See how the political landscape has shifted overnight.

Alex Salmond

SNP lose 21 seats amid Tory surge

Alex Salmond and Angus Robertson were among the high-profile casualties for the SNP.

Tim Farron

Tim Farron quits as Lib Dem leader

He says he became "torn" between his Christian faith and his duties as leader of a political party.

Paul Nuttall

Paul Nuttall quits as UKIP leader

The party failed to win any seats in the election, but Mr Nuttall said it remained "the guard dog of Brexit".

Theresa May

May and DUP deal: What you need to know

Theresa May has done a deal with the DUP which means she stays as UK prime minister. Here's a guide to what's going on.

