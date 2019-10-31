BBC News Election 2019

Top Stories

Jeremy Corbyn
Video 1 minute 2 seconds

Corbyn launches Labour campaign to 'transform' UK

The Labour leader vows to take on the "elite" in "radical" election pitch, but the PM blames him for delaying Brexit.

Related content

Related content

Most recent posts

  1. Now Commons passes the motion suspending Keith Vaz
  2. Now Bercow and Bridgen clash in the Commons
  3. 10 minutes ago How do I register to vote?
Live

Corbyn pledges to sort Brexit in six months

Johnson and Corbyn: The odd couple?

Laura Kuenssberg
Laura Kuenssberg

Political editor

Nicky Morgan and Heidi Allen are stepping down at the next election, but Sarah Wollaston and Andrea Jenkyns will fight on (L-R)

Women MPs say abuse forcing them from politics

Ahead of the 12 December election, 18 female MPs are standing down, but others are staying to fight.

Commons Speaker John Bercow

John Bercow to bid farewell to Speaker's chair

He will shout "order, order" for the last time after 10 years ruling over the Commons.

Hugh Grant and Sajid Javid

Hugh Grant in handshake row with Sajid Javid

The actor explains why he would not shake the chancellor's hand, after being called incredibly rude.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lord Hain

Rees-Mogg under fire on abuse victims bill delay

The leader of the House says the bill may not be passed before the election despite having no opposition.

Most recent posts

  1. Now Commons passes the motion suspending Keith Vaz
  2. Now Bercow and Bridgen clash in the Commons
  3. 10 minutes ago How do I register to vote?
Live

Corbyn pledges to sort Brexit in six months

Johnson and Corbyn: The odd couple?

Laura Kuenssberg
Laura Kuenssberg

Political editor

Nicky Morgan and Heidi Allen are stepping down at the next election, but Sarah Wollaston and Andrea Jenkyns will fight on (L-R)

Women MPs say abuse forcing them from politics

Ahead of the 12 December election, 18 female MPs are standing down, but others are staying to fight.

Commons Speaker John Bercow
Hugh Grant and Sajid Javid
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lord Hain
Facebook logo
Jo Swinson speaking in the House of Commons
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn shake hands
Richard Braine
Royal Mail vans

Features & Analysis

MPs standing down
John Bercow
Geoff Bates
Twitter leaders
Clockwise from left: Richard David Lawman with I Want To Leave This Book, David Walliams and Matt Lucas as Little Britain's Lou and Andy, Kieran Hodgson and artwork for The Hustle

Election basics

A woman photographs another outside a polling station
House of Parliament
UK and EU flags
Queen Elizabeth II
Christmas tree outside 10 Downing Street in the snow

Watch/Listen

Jeremy Corbyn
Boris Johnson
John Bercow, Speaker of the House
Jo Swinson image on election leaflet
James Cleverly

News Navigation