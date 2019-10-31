BBC News Election 2019
Corbyn launches Labour campaign to 'transform' UK
The Labour leader vows to take on the "elite" in "radical" election pitch, but the PM blames him for delaying Brexit.
Women MPs say abuse forcing them from politics
Ahead of the 12 December election, 18 female MPs are standing down, but others are staying to fight.
John Bercow to bid farewell to Speaker's chair
He will shout "order, order" for the last time after 10 years ruling over the Commons.
Hugh Grant in handshake row with Sajid Javid
The actor explains why he would not shake the chancellor's hand, after being called incredibly rude.
Rees-Mogg under fire on abuse victims bill delay
The leader of the House says the bill may not be passed before the election despite having no opposition.
- Now Commons passes the motion suspending Keith Vaz
- Now Bercow and Bridgen clash in the Commons
- 10 minutes ago How do I register to vote?
Corbyn pledges to sort Brexit in six monthsLess than a minute ago
