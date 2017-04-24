Northern Ireland Election 2017

MPs vote to delay Stormont deal deadline

The bill was passed without amendment on Monday evening

MPs agree to a government proposal to extend the deadline to restore devolution until 29 June.

Eastwood calls for Stormont talks pause

'Give up the pretence of negotiations,' says the SDLP leader on attempts to restore power-sharing.

NI budget may impose 2.5% education cut

James Brokenshire publishes indicative figures for a budget he will impose if there is no Stormont deal.

Tories 'not neutral' over NI in UK

Theresa May makes statement as countdown to the UK's exit from the EU begins.

Article 50: The view from Northern Ireland

Civil servant takes over Stormont finances

Government to 'consider all options' on NI

Political impasse affecting healthcare

'No appetite' for new NI election

Chances of multi-party executive 'fading'

Stormont marks McGuinness death

Political stability is 'UK responsibility'

My SDLP vote didn't hurt UUP - Nesbitt

Kenny 'must stand up for NI' on Brexit

Time not right for border vote, PM says

Sinn Féin calls for 'urgent' border poll

DUP leader had 'no thought of resigning'

Adams says united Ireland is achievable

NI 'could face' second snap election

UUP's Kennedy calls for unionist talks

Impasse 'stalling vital health decisions'

Stormont criticised on Irish language act

Irish minister in Stormont talks warning

Sinn Féin ends meeting over 'waffle'

'No revolt within DUP,' says Foster

Hamilton says Foster should not step aside

Sinn Féin hails 'watershed' vote

DUP MP says decision must be Arlene's

Swann 'not ruling out' UUP leadership bid

Call to reduce number of unionist parties

New-look politics or more of the same?

Election 'a brutal result for unionism'

NI Assembly election reaction

Mike Nesbitt steps down as UUP leader

Raining, crocs and dogs on polling day

To vote or not to vote?

Robinson warns on 'rush to destruction'

RHI and vote transfers light up TV debate

Veteran SDLP politician PJ Bradley dies

Sinn Féin defends primary school letter

'Serious questions' over tweets email

DUP and SF 'involved in cultural war'

Top Stormont job in limbo over RHI saga

NI Conservative party launches manifesto

Constituencies A-Z

Assembly election Q&A

Who's standing in #AE17?

  • 24 February 2017

How are election results calculated?

What would replace petition of concern?

Mark Devenport BBC News NI Political Editor

From Armalite to armistice

Who's who in RHI scandal?

Party leader profiles

Election profile: Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster has had a steady rise through the ranks of the DUP since joining it from the Ulster Unionists in 2004.

Election profile: Gerry Adams

A profile of the Belfast man who has led Northern Ireland's second biggest political party for more than 30 years.

Election profile: Mike Nesbitt

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt's task is to revive the fortunes of a party once dominant in Northern Ireland.

Election profile: Colum Eastwood

Colum Eastwood went from councillor in Londonderry to leader of the SDLP in just 10 years.

Election profile: Naomi Long

A look at the career of Naomi Long ahead of her first election as Alliance party leader.

Election profile: Steven Agnew

Steven Agnew, the leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, used to work with the homeless and is passionate about animal welfare issues.

Election profile: Eamonn McCann

A profile of the veteran socialist and civil rights campaigner whose politics of protest eventually took him to Stormont with People Before Profit.

Election profile: Jim Allister

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister went from DUP stalwart to its arch critic.

NI Assembly election 2017: Candidates

A full list of all candidates running for election to the Northern Ireland Assembly on 2 March 2017.

Video 2:06

MP says UVF members 'involved in bonfire dispute'

Video 0:37

'A no-deal scenario could impact NI economy' - DUP

Video 0:47

'Government has same-sex marriage duty'

Video 3:27

'Lunacy' to impose a hard border, says Johnson

Video 2:14

Backstop has to change or go, says Hunt

Video 1:12

EU election count... in 70 seconds

