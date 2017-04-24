Northern Ireland Election 2017
MPs vote to delay Stormont deal deadline
MPs agree to a government proposal to extend the deadline to restore devolution until 29 June.
- 24 April 2017
Eastwood calls for Stormont talks pause
'Give up the pretence of negotiations,' says the SDLP leader on attempts to restore power-sharing.
- 24 April 2017
NI budget may impose 2.5% education cut
James Brokenshire publishes indicative figures for a budget he will impose if there is no Stormont deal.
- 25 April 2017
Tories 'not neutral' over NI in UK
Theresa May makes statement as countdown to the UK's exit from the EU begins.
- 29 March 2017
Article 50: The view from Northern Ireland
- 28 March 2017
Civil servant takes over Stormont finances
- 29 March 2017
Government to 'consider all options' on NI
- 28 March 2017
Political impasse affecting healthcare
- 28 March 2017
'No appetite' for new NI election
- 27 March 2017
Chances of multi-party executive 'fading'
- 24 March 2017
Stormont marks McGuinness death
Political stability is 'UK responsibility'
- 19 March 2017
My SDLP vote didn't hurt UUP - Nesbitt
- 16 March 2017
Kenny 'must stand up for NI' on Brexit
- 20 March 2017
Time not right for border vote, PM says
- 14 March 2017
Sinn Féin calls for 'urgent' border poll
- 13 March 2017
DUP leader had 'no thought of resigning'
- 12 March 2017
Adams says united Ireland is achievable
- 10 March 2017
NI 'could face' second snap election
- 9 March 2017
UUP's Kennedy calls for unionist talks
- 9 March 2017
Impasse 'stalling vital health decisions'
- 9 March 2017
Stormont criticised on Irish language act
- 9 March 2017
Irish minister in Stormont talks warning
- 8 March 2017
Sinn Féin ends meeting over 'waffle'
- 7 March 2017
'No revolt within DUP,' says Foster
- 6 March 2017
Hamilton says Foster should not step aside
- 5 March 2017
Sinn Féin hails 'watershed' vote
- 4 March 2017
DUP MP says decision must be Arlene's
- 4 March 2017
Swann 'not ruling out' UUP leadership bid
- 5 March 2017
Call to reduce number of unionist parties
- 5 March 2017
New-look politics or more of the same?
- 4 March 2017
Election 'a brutal result for unionism'
- 4 March 2017
NI Assembly election reaction
Mike Nesbitt steps down as UUP leader
- 4 March 2017
Raining, crocs and dogs on polling day
- 3 March 2017
To vote or not to vote?
- 28 February 2017
Robinson warns on 'rush to destruction'
- 1 March 2017
RHI and vote transfers light up TV debate
- 1 March 2017
Veteran SDLP politician PJ Bradley dies
- 1 March 2017
Sinn Féin defends primary school letter
- 28 February 2017
'Serious questions' over tweets email
- 28 February 2017
DUP and SF 'involved in cultural war'
- 28 February 2017
Top Stormont job in limbo over RHI saga
- 27 February 2017
NI Conservative party launches manifesto
- 27 February 2017
Assembly election Q&A
- 4 March 2017
Who's standing in #AE17?
- 24 February 2017
How are election results calculated?
- 23 February 2017
From Armalite to armistice
- 20 January 2017
Who's who in RHI scandal?
- 18 January 2017
Party leader profiles
Election profile: Arlene Foster
Arlene Foster has had a steady rise through the ranks of the DUP since joining it from the Ulster Unionists in 2004.
Election profile: Gerry Adams
A profile of the Belfast man who has led Northern Ireland's second biggest political party for more than 30 years.
Election profile: Mike Nesbitt
Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt's task is to revive the fortunes of a party once dominant in Northern Ireland.
Election profile: Colum Eastwood
Colum Eastwood went from councillor in Londonderry to leader of the SDLP in just 10 years.
Election profile: Naomi Long
A look at the career of Naomi Long ahead of her first election as Alliance party leader.
Election profile: Steven Agnew
Steven Agnew, the leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, used to work with the homeless and is passionate about animal welfare issues.
Election profile: Eamonn McCann
A profile of the veteran socialist and civil rights campaigner whose politics of protest eventually took him to Stormont with People Before Profit.
Election profile: Jim Allister
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister went from DUP stalwart to its arch critic.
NI Assembly election 2017: Candidates
A full list of all candidates running for election to the Northern Ireland Assembly on 2 March 2017.
- 9 February 2017
