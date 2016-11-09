BBC News US Election 2016

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waving signs prior to the start of a rally in Roanoke, on 24 September 2016.

How Donald Trump won

Donald Trump has defied all expectations from the very start of his presidential campaign more than a year ago. How did he do it?

South Korean tank near N Korean border

Seven ways the world has changed under Trump

Seven ways Donald Trump's presidency has changed the US and its relationship with the world.

Trump doll

What will President Trump do first?

What has Donald Trump promised he will do in his first 100 days in office?

Donald Trump - in silhouette - speaks at a rally

Where Trump stands on key issues

From tax to health, to immigration to foreign policy, here is where US President Donald Trump stands on key issues.

Donald Trump gives a speech during election night at the New York Hilton (09 November 2016)

World leaders react to Trump victory

World leaders react to Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections.

The First Lady is one of the most popular figures in American politics

Michelle Obama in 2020?

The first lady's fans are urging her to run, even though she's said she has no plans to try to return to the White House

Donald Trump at election night rally

How Clinton won more votes and lost

Hillary Clinton looks likely to win the popular vote but lose the US presidency - does it matter?

The BBC take

Hillary Clinton

An astonishing new chapter in US history

Jon Sopel
Jon Sopel

North America editor

Protests in New York
Trump

Would Bernie Sanders have won?

Anthony Zurcher
Anthony Zurcher

North America reporter

Donald Trump
Route 45
Hillary Clinton addresses her staff and supporters
Trump voter
Amber Crawford

