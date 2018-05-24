England

Two men convicted of house fire murders

Two men are found guilty of murdering four children by torching their home with petrol bombs.

Husband guilty of parachute murder attempt

Army sergeant Emile Cilliers denied trying to kill his wife by tampering with her parachute before a jump.

'My life taking photos from the air'

Photographer Mike Page has created a unique aerial archive of East Anglia from the skies.

Couple guilty of French au pair's murder

Met 'use force more' against black people

Pilot jailed for saucepan wife murder

Son's murder left mother 'suicidal'

Dawlish rail project 'most important'

Dead snake found by village roadside

Mortar shells found at building site

Hairy crab

Is this creature found in Dorset new to science?

Murder will out

The Bible pages killing still baffling police

England's Big Picture

Showcasing the best images sent to us from around England.

'She'll be back'

What happened to Carole Packman?

Sport Turning misery into joy

Refocusing after a freak football injury

Camera shy

How a man took photos of strangers to beat his anxiety

