Beds, Herts & Bucks

PC 'feared for life' as shots fired
A man fired a shotgun at two police officers after mistaking them for burglars, a court hears.
MP calls for GTR to lose train franchise
Hundreds of services have been delayed or cancelled since new timetables were introduced on Sunday.
Murder charge over stabbing outside shop
Waryam Hussain was fatally stabbed outside McColl's convenience store in Luton.
Trial of carer accused of fraud stopped
Anti-terror police arrest man, 19
Ambulance delays led to 'severe harm'
American football player 'shock' death
New football stadium plan on hold
Knife crime crackdown ahead of carnival
Jombati and Ma-Kalambay sign new deals
Wycombe Wanderers pair Sido Jombati and Yves Ma-Kalambay sign new deals with the promoted League Two side.
McCormack signs one-year Luton deal
Luton Town midfielder signs Alan McCormack signs a contract extension to the end of the 2018-19 season.
