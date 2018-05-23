Berkshire
Top Stories
Man guilty of 'battered' wife killing
Steven Grainger is cleared of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of his wife Simone.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Berkshire
Live South Live: Thursday 24 May
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
6,500 patients without GP after closure
Priory Avenue Surgery in Reading is to close less than two years after it was privately taken over.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Berkshire
'No chance' of homes on Caversham Park
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Berkshire
Gang 'made millions' from puppy fraud
- 23 May 2018
- From the section London
Skate park birthday murder trio get life
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Berkshire
Jet flies under royal wedding helicopter
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Berkshire
Boys arrested after 'brutal assault'
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Berkshire
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Kidney appointed Irish rugby director
Ex-Ireland coach Declan Kidney the new director of rugby at London Irish after joining as technical consultant in March.
- 22 May 2018
FA Vase: Stockton Town 0-1 Thatcham Town
Thatcham Town win FA Vase for first time to cap 41-game unbeaten run with 1-0 win over Stockton Town at Wembley.
- 20 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Police dog unit to be cut by more than a quarter
-
Level 3 qualified Nursery Nurses and Level 2 qualified Nursery assistants
-
Full Time Secretary
-
Receptionist
-
Various Chef Roles
-
Firefighters rescue man trapped in lift in Slough