Birmingham & Black Country

Two guilty of drive-by shooting murder

Mekel Sterling, 36, was shot dead outside shops in Hockley in Birmingham.

Student pleads guilty over racist chants

A judge in Nottingham said the words used were "shocking, disgusting, appalling and disgraceful".

Rail counter-terror unit launched

The unit, based at Birmingham's New Street station, is the first of its kind outside of London, police say.

  • 24 May 2018

Why the Midlands is still Brexit Central

Our political editor attempts to steer us through the confusing ways of the customs union. Or Customs Union.

15 May 2018
Patrick Burns Political editor, Midlands

Discover the violent end of the Oxford dodo

Scanning technology at University of Warwick reveals the secrets of an important specimen.

20 April 2018
David Gregory-Kumar Science, Environment & Rural Affairs Correspondent

