Birmingham & Black Country
Top Stories
Two guilty of drive-by shooting murder
Mekel Sterling, 36, was shot dead outside shops in Hockley in Birmingham.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Student pleads guilty over racist chants
A judge in Nottingham said the words used were "shocking, disgusting, appalling and disgraceful".
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Rail counter-terror unit launched
The unit, based at Birmingham's New Street station, is the first of its kind outside of London, police say.
- 24 May 2018
Football fans warning over train delays
- 24 May 2018
- From the section England
Extra time for gun surrender
- 24 May 2018
Tower block sprinklers to cost £31m
- 24 May 2018
Jeff Astle play an 'incredible honour'
- 24 May 2018
- From the section England
Gang orders 'do not breach rights'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Mother jailed for forcing girl to marry
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Patient watches royal wedding during op
- 23 May 2018
Murder suspect held trying to board ferry
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Our correspondents
Why the Midlands is still Brexit Central
Our political editor attempts to steer us through the confusing ways of the customs union. Or Customs Union.
15 May 2018
Discover the violent end of the Oxford dodo
Scanning technology at University of Warwick reveals the secrets of an important specimen.
20 April 2018
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Boly poised for £10m move to Wolves
Wolves are closing in on the £10m signing of Porto defender Willy Boly, who spent last season on loan at Molineux.
- 24 May 2018
Hutton is a manager's delight - Bruce
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce praises Alan Hutton, a "beast of a defender" who "gives you everything he has got".
- 22 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Stourbridge FC's council plea: 'Keep our junior teams in our town'
-
Jealous ex-boyfriend stabbed girlfriend's new partner in neck
-
Astonishing CCTV shows brazen thieves stripping down parked car for its parts
-
Blaze ripped through home
-
Black Country firm AWI breaks £10m sales barrier after trio of new contracts
-
Marathon day of Northern Soul to support charities