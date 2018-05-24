Bristol

Fund for acid victim's dad tops £34,000

Bart van Dongen began crowd funding for his father to help him "get his life back on track".

Bath set to introduce 'Clean Air Zone'

The most polluting vehicles would be deterred from entering the city centre by high charges.

Javid says police brother racially abused

Joining his brother on patrol in Bristol has made Sajid Javid understand the abuse police face, he says.

