Cornwall

Top Stories

Three girls rescued from 'rocky reef'

The teenagers were stuck in chest-deep water for more than one hour.

  • 24 May 2018

Live Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Disabled boy sues theme park over toilet

A severely disabled boy, 11, says Flambards Theme Park in Cornwall is discriminating against him.

Video 1:03

New coastguard film sends 999 message

The video updates a 1968 public information film that starred the hapless Joe and Petunia.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section England

Sport

Latest stories

Cornish Pirates sign scrum-half Ashby

Championship side Cornish Pirates sign Netherlands scrum-half Jake Ashby from Bury St Edmunds on a one-year contract.

  • 18 May 2018

Truro considering two investment offers

Truro City chairman Peter Masters says he is considering two bids to invest the National League South club.

  • 18 May 2018

News in more languages