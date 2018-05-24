Coventry & Warwickshire
Top Stories
Pilot jailed for saucepan wife murder
Andrew McIntosh launched a "frenzied attack" on his wife after a row over the price of their property.
- 24 May 2018
Football fans warning over train delays
Network Rail is carrying out a major signalling project, affecting routes to London.
- 24 May 2018
Extra time for gun surrender
The West Midlands has seen three murders as well as shootings and stabbings in the last month, police said.
- 24 May 2018
City centre parking scheme to continue
- 23 May 2018
Sky Blues to take over 32,000 to Wembley
- 23 May 2018
Severn Trent profits up despite fine
- 23 May 2018
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Harlequins sign Wasps lock Symons
Premiership side Harlequins agree a deal to sign Wasps forward Matt Symons ahead of next season
- 23 May 2018
Wasps' Willis ruled out for 12 months
Wasps flanker Jack Willis could be sidelined for up to 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury against Saracens.
- 22 May 2018
From other local news sites
Emergency meeting set following city centre parking row
Knightcote murder: judge reads statement from Patricia McIntosh's family before jailing her killer for life
Hunt for body of man killed by Coventry gang continues
Shared love of film and music to help those with mental health problems
'We're best on front foot' says Coventry skipper Doyle in calling for repeat of semi-final form at Wembley
'Bring it on' says upbeat Coventry City boss Mark Robins today of Wembley play-off