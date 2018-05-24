Cumbria
Music festival drug dealer jailed
Lee Clayton was caught in an undercover sting and was found to be carrying cocaine, LSD and ecstasy.
Disruption as rail staff hold strike
Northern has "declared war on passengers and staff", a union claims as its members strike.
Councillors discuss derelict hotel future
Edinburgh Woollen Mill moves head office
Potters make use of 7,000-year-old oak
'Weeping Window' opens at Carlisle Castle
Tranmere sign Carlisle defender Ellis
Newly-promoted League Two side Tranmere Rovers sign Carlisle defender Mark Ellis on a two-year deal.
