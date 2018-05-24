Derby

Jeff Astle play an 'incredible honour'

The life of legendary striker Jeff Astle, who died from a brain injury, is explored in a new play.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section England

Sport Rowett named new Stoke City manager

Stoke appoint Derby boss Gary Rowett as their new manager following the Potters' relegation from the Premier League, replacing Paul Lambert.

  • 22 May 2018
  • From the section Football
Helicopter drops water on moorland fire

The blaze spread to an area equivalent to 53 football pitches, the fire service says.

  • 22 May 2018
  • From the section Derby

Midfielder Weston joins Chesterfield

Chesterfield manager Martin Allen adds former Barnet midfielder Curtis Weston to his side for next season.

  • 24 May 2018

Derbyshire defeat Durham in One-Day Cup

Luis Reece hits 92 off 107 balls as Derbyshire secure a final-over win against Durham in the One-Day Cup.

  • 23 May 2018

'Very old with great experience' - Allen's quirky signing announcements

23 May 2018

