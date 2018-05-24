Derby
Jeff Astle play an 'incredible honour'
The life of legendary striker Jeff Astle, who died from a brain injury, is explored in a new play.
Sport Rowett named new Stoke City manager
Stoke appoint Derby boss Gary Rowett as their new manager following the Potters' relegation from the Premier League, replacing Paul Lambert.
Helicopter drops water on moorland fire
The blaze spread to an area equivalent to 53 football pitches, the fire service says.
Sisters 'still haunted' by arena attack
Child amputee walks unaided for first time
Brothel slavery-accused pair jailed
Chainsaw 'fairytale' trails unveiled
Sport Derby boss Rowett asks to talk to Stoke
'I want to teach Harry sign language'
Midfielder Weston joins Chesterfield
Chesterfield manager Martin Allen adds former Barnet midfielder Curtis Weston to his side for next season.
Derbyshire defeat Durham in One-Day Cup
Luis Reece hits 92 off 107 balls as Derbyshire secure a final-over win against Durham in the One-Day Cup.
