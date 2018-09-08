Derby
Top Stories
Jailed drug dealer's valuables on sale
The items seized from Alan Yeomans' £1.2m house included watches, paintings and antique furniture.
- 8 September 2018
- From the section Derby
Man admits stabbing police dog
Police dog Axle was injured during a "domestic incident" in a Derbyshire town.
- 7 September 2018
- From the section Derby
On-the-run 'frenzied' killer recaptured
Andrew Craigie almost decapitated his mother's ex in a "frenzied" attack 12 years ago.
- 6 September 2018
- From the section Derby
'Bad' Lampard photoshop promotes park
- 6 September 2018
Man in court over kidnap and rape charges
- 5 September 2018
- From the section Derby
Hand surgeon's career 'saved by drug'
- 5 September 2018
- From the section Derby
Shop 'needs licence' for boozy ice cream
- 4 September 2018
- From the section Derby
Men 'planned driverless car terror attack'
- 4 September 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Crime writers seize on 'Derbyshire Noir'
- 4 September 2018
- From the section Derby
Sooty puppet sells for record price
- 3 September 2018
- From the section Derby
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Burton Albion
Billy Kee scores from the penalty spot to rescue a point for Accrington Stanley in their draw with Burton Albion.
- 8 September 2018
Chesterfield 0-0 Dover Athletic
Chesterfield end a six-game losing streak in the National League with a draw against fellow strugglers Dover.
- 8 September 2018
From other local news sites
-
Heartfelt tributes paid to one of Derby’s oldest Sikhs who has died aged 101
-
Derby fare dodger to pay more than £300 for avoiding paying just £7.60
-
What to do if your dream holiday runs into a snag
-
Chesterfield firefighters tackle fire in the open in Baslow
-
Firefighters pull casualty from car that crashed into river near Buxton
-
Sponsored walk aims to fund last-ditch cancer treatment for Alport mum