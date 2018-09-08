Derby

Jailed drug dealer's valuables on sale

The items seized from Alan Yeomans' £1.2m house included watches, paintings and antique furniture.

  • 8 September 2018
Live Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Man admits stabbing police dog

Police dog Axle was injured during a "domestic incident" in a Derbyshire town.

  • 7 September 2018
On-the-run 'frenzied' killer recaptured

Andrew Craigie almost decapitated his mother's ex in a "frenzied" attack 12 years ago.

  • 6 September 2018
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Burton Albion

Billy Kee scores from the penalty spot to rescue a point for Accrington Stanley in their draw with Burton Albion.

  • 8 September 2018

Chesterfield 0-0 Dover Athletic

Chesterfield end a six-game losing streak in the National League with a draw against fellow strugglers Dover.

  • 8 September 2018

League football turns 130 - relive the 1888 opening day

7 September 2018

Derbyshire ease to win over Glamorgan

6 September 2018

