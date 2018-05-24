Devon

Top Stories

Care home residents were 'at risk of death'

A construction firm has been fined for putting care home residents at risk of injury or death.

  • 24 May 2018

Live Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Dawlish rail project 'most important'

Network Rail is undertaking preparatory work to upgrade the storm-hit line.

  • 24 May 2018

Woman 'regrets' driving through road race

Joanna Pine was criticised after refusing to turn back during the Plymouth half marathon.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section Devon

Sport

Latest stories

'Exeter and Saracens to serve up spectacular final'

Jeremy Guscott looks forward to a "mouth-watering" Premiership final at Twickenham between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens.

  • 24 May 2018
  • comments

'It's never too early to plan for life after sport'

Meet Robbie Simpson - the Exeter City player helping sportspeople plan their careers after they retire.

  • 24 May 2018

Manager Adams agrees new Plymouth deal

22 May 2018

News in more languages