Care home residents were 'at risk of death'
A construction firm has been fined for putting care home residents at risk of injury or death.
- 24 May 2018
Dawlish rail project 'most important'
Network Rail is undertaking preparatory work to upgrade the storm-hit line.
- 24 May 2018
Woman 'regrets' driving through road race
Joanna Pine was criticised after refusing to turn back during the Plymouth half marathon.
- 24 May 2018
New coastguard film sends 999 message
- 24 May 2018
Man with machete in five-hour police stand-off
- 24 May 2018
Woman jailed for pensioner sex murder
- 23 May 2018
Geisha ‘spiritual path’ for English woman
- 23 May 2018
Tenth anniversary of restaurant bombing
- 22 May 2018
Car driven into path of city runners
- 21 May 2018
Airports with worst flight delays revealed
- 21 May 2018
Five injured in A30 crash
- 21 May 2018
'Exeter and Saracens to serve up spectacular final'
Jeremy Guscott looks forward to a "mouth-watering" Premiership final at Twickenham between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens.
- 24 May 2018
'It's never too early to plan for life after sport'
Meet Robbie Simpson - the Exeter City player helping sportspeople plan their careers after they retire.
- 24 May 2018
