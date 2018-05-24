Dorset

Top Stories

Arrest over supermarket gunfire reports

The 54-year-old man is being questioned after reports of gunfire near an Asda store in Weymouth.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section Dorset

Is this hairy crab the newest species found in the UK?

How many undiscovered species are there in the UK - and how unusual is it to find new life?

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section Dorset

Live South Live: Thursday 24 May

All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Sport

Latest stories

Rossouw hits century as Hants beat Essex

Hampshire maintain their 100% start to the One-Day Cup thanks to Rilee Rossouw's century against Essex.

  • 23 May 2018

News in more languages