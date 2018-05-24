Dorset
Top Stories
Arrest over supermarket gunfire reports
The 54-year-old man is being questioned after reports of gunfire near an Asda store in Weymouth.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Is this hairy crab the newest species found in the UK?
How many undiscovered species are there in the UK - and how unusual is it to find new life?
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Live South Live: Thursday 24 May
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Arson mansion 'at risk of collapse'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Seaside mini railway future 'in doubt'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Police officer calls for drugs rethink
- 22 May 2018
- From the section UK
How drones could help save lives at sea
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Council's High Court bid over merger
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Fairy penguins make trip from Australia
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Man charged over seafront hotel attack
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Rossouw hits century as Hants beat Essex
Hampshire maintain their 100% start to the One-Day Cup thanks to Rilee Rossouw's century against Essex.
- 23 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at Christchurch convenience store
-
Three caravans destroyed in fire at holiday park
-
Missing Dippy? Never fear, Squashbox Theatre is here this half term!
-
Teddy bears at the picnic: Friends of Lodmoor Park hold latest family event