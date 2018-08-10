Dorset
'No offences committed' in rape probe
A man, 51, arrested on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman will face no further police action.
Council's merger appeal bid refused
Christchurch Borough Council will not be able to appeal against a ruling over the merger of Dorset councils.
Biker killed in crash was 'caring soul'
Mark Coombs from Weymouth died when his bike was in collision with a Land Rover near Dorchester.
Man charged with GBH over stabbing
Rail strike suspended for further talks
Lost Sid James interview rediscovered
Second arrest over fatal three-car crash
Prison inmates end roof protest
Cocaine accused 'hired as charity PA'
Listen: Glamorgan v Hampshire
Glamorgan host Hampshire in the T20 Blast - listen to BBC local radio commentaries
Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Cardiff City.
One of the biggest oil fields in the country is set become more self-sufficient
Mum's shock after nasty note left on car accusing family of ‘pretending to be disabled’
'I can't see it as anything other than an aspiration': No sign of Christchurch outer relief road