Dorset

'No offences committed' in rape probe

A man, 51, arrested on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman will face no further police action.

  • 10 August 2018
Council's merger appeal bid refused

Christchurch Borough Council will not be able to appeal against a ruling over the merger of Dorset councils.

  • 10 August 2018
Biker killed in crash was 'caring soul'

Mark Coombs from Weymouth died when his bike was in collision with a Land Rover near Dorchester.

  • 10 August 2018
Listen: Glamorgan v Hampshire

Glamorgan host Hampshire in the T20 Blast - listen to BBC local radio commentaries

  • 3 August 2018

Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Cardiff City.

  • 10 August 2018

Cardiff confirm Camarasa and Arter deals

9 August 2018

Bournemouth's Hyndman joins Hibs on loan

8 August 2018

Lerma joins Bournemouth in £25m deal

7 August 2018

