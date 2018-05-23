Essex

Driver not to blame for fatal M1 crash

An Essex couple in their 80s died when a vehicle transporter crossed the M1's central reservation.

School trip dad's tweet turmoil 'made up'

Former Apprentice contestant Simon Smith's "hilarious" Twitter thread was reported in several papers.

'Pivotal' Richard III historian dies

John Ashdown-Hill's research led to the discovery of Richard III's body in a Leicester car park.

Rossouw hits century as Hants beat Essex

Hampshire maintain their 100% start to the One-Day Cup thanks to Rilee Rossouw's century against Essex.

Roderick stars as Glos chase down Essex

Gareth Roderick's unbeaten 87 helps Gloucestershire successfully chase down Essex's 287-7 to win their One-Day Cup game.

