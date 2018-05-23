Essex
Driver not to blame for fatal M1 crash
An Essex couple in their 80s died when a vehicle transporter crossed the M1's central reservation.
- 23 May 2018
School trip dad's tweet turmoil 'made up'
Former Apprentice contestant Simon Smith's "hilarious" Twitter thread was reported in several papers.
- 23 May 2018
'Pivotal' Richard III historian dies
John Ashdown-Hill's research led to the discovery of Richard III's body in a Leicester car park.
- 23 May 2018
CCTV shows 'shocking' crossing misuse
- 23 May 2018
The Bible pages murder still baffling police
- 23 May 2018
Polka dot bikini thieves sought
- 23 May 2018
Ambulance delays led to 'severe harm'
- 23 May 2018
Man's body found in 2015 murder case
- 22 May 2018
M&S to close 100 stores by 2022
- 22 May 2018
Rossouw hits century as Hants beat Essex
Hampshire maintain their 100% start to the One-Day Cup thanks to Rilee Rossouw's century against Essex.
- 23 May 2018
Roderick stars as Glos chase down Essex
Gareth Roderick's unbeaten 87 helps Gloucestershire successfully chase down Essex's 287-7 to win their One-Day Cup game.
- 20 May 2018
