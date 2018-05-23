Gloucestershire
Forgetful couple find 'lost' parked car
Emmanuel Elliott and Hilda Farmer had been looking for their missing vehicle for almost a week.
Ninja gym flooded by 'blocked drains'
Dion Trigg, who has appeared in two series of Ninja Warrior UK, says he is unable to train.
School to close as funding withdrawn
St. Anthony's School in Cinderford was rated inadequate in its last two Ofsted reports.
'Neglect' contributed to inmate's death
Forgetful couple offer lost car reward
Trust set up after girl's deodorant death
Drunk man died while in custody - inquest
'Likeable' soldier killed in crash
Sport Gloucester sign Munster lock Grobler
Gloucester Rugby reveal new logo
Gloucester Rugby offer to pay for fans to replace any tattoos of their old logo, after revealing a new re-designed logo.
Swindon Town's Bafta dressmaker 'screamed'
This Country's Daisy May Cooper won best female comedy performance at the Baftas while her dress stole the show.
Foot injury ends Worrall's Glos stint
Australian pace bowler Dan Worrall will not play for Gloucestershire again this season because of a foot injury.
Cheltenham sign Newport midfielder Tozer
Cheltenham Town sign midfielder Ben Tozer from League Two rivals Newport County on a two-year deal.
