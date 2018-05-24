Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Top Stories
Princess Margaret hovercraft scrapped
Parts from the 250-tonne craft are being used to restore a second vessel called the Princess Anne.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Three men seen near baby murder scene
The body of the newborn girl was found in bushes in a park in Aldershot in May 2017.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Live South Live: Thursday 24 May
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Fall death nurse denied return to work
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
How drones could help save lives at sea
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Voter ID trial: 340 people turned away
- 22 May 2018
- From the section England
BMI cancels Southampton-Munich flights
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Rossouw hits century as Hants beat Essex
Hampshire maintain their 100% start to the One-Day Cup thanks to Rilee Rossouw's century against Essex.
- 23 May 2018
Portsmouth sign Dennis from Bromley
League One club Portsmouth sign Louis Dennis on a free transfer after the forward left National League side Bromley.
- 23 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Floating bridge chain depth issue prompts revised timetable
-
Suspension order for Isle of Wight nurse following elderly patient's death
-
Sketchers invited to drawing sessions
-
Care home celebrated the work of its staff with afternoon tea
-
89-year-old's first day out in three years 'wonderful'
-
PCC welcomes funding for sexual crime victim counselling service