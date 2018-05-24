Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Top Stories

Princess Margaret hovercraft scrapped

Parts from the 250-tonne craft are being used to restore a second vessel called the Princess Anne.

Three men seen near baby murder scene

The body of the newborn girl was found in bushes in a park in Aldershot in May 2017.

Live South Live: Thursday 24 May

All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

News in more languages