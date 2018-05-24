Hereford & Worcester
Woodland holiday lodges get green light
Some residents complained the development in Malvern would ruin a local beauty spot.
- 24 May 2018
Ambulance switch for under-pressure A&E
Crews are going to be be asked to take people from Kidderminster to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.
- 24 May 2018
Javid tells police: 'I'm listening'
The home secretary says he "gets it" and calls for spit hoods for all forces in England and Wales.
- 23 May 2018
Brexit 'putting pressure on farmers'
- 23 May 2018
Missed chances to help rough sleeper
- 22 May 2018
Moeen set for Worcs one-day return
Worcestershire will have all-rounder Moeen Ali back from IPL duty for Sunday's One-Day Cup home match with Lancashire.
- 24 May 2018
Worcestershire win despite Pujara ton
Worcestershire beat Yorkshire by four runs at Headingley in the One-Day Cup despite Cheteshwar Pujara's 101.
- 23 May 2018
Could you do couch to 5k?
Bromsgrove boy's reaction to Wembley mascot news
Redditch headteacher thanked for her hard work by Prime Minister Theresa May
Lloyds to try and keep town's ATM open after branch shuts
Americana supergroup to bring down the house at Bewdley hall
Calls to abandon controversial £3million Kidderminster depot project following drainage issue revelation