Humberside

Body cameras to be extended across force

The technology was recently tested in Hull and is now being rolled out across the whole force.

Disruption as rail staff hold strike

Northern has "declared war on passengers and staff", a union claims as its members strike.

  • 24 May 2018
'Magic pen of sex' teacher struck off

Elizabeth Woods was barred from teaching for at least four years for "misconduct of a serious nature".

