Kent

Top Stories

Some 'outstanding schools not that good'

"Outstanding" schools may not be as good as their rating suggests, says Ofsted.

Live BBC Live: South East

Video 1:03

New coastguard film sends 999 message

The video updates a 1968 public information film that starred the hapless Joe and Petunia.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section England

Murder-accused blames co-defendant

Kyle Yule, 17, from Gillingham, died after being chased from a parked car in Gillingham last October.

  • 23 May 2018
  • From the section Kent

Sport

Latest stories

Portsmouth sign Dennis from Bromley

League One club Portsmouth sign Louis Dennis on a free transfer after the forward left National League side Bromley.

  • 23 May 2018

Zakuani and List agree new Gills deals

Gillingham defender Gabriel Zakuani and forward Elliott List agree new contracts with the League One club.

  • 22 May 2018

Stirling hits ton as Middlesex beat Kent

20 May 2018

FA Trophy: Brackley Town beat Bromley on penalties

20 May 2018

News in more languages