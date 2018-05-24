Leeds & West Yorkshire

Top Stories

Man who killed 'drinking partner' jailed

Dawid Kutek attacked "defenceless" Tadeusz Pac as his victim lay on the floor, a court hears.

Live Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Sport Leeds United confirm 49ers partnership

Leeds United enter a partnership with 49ers Enterprises, the investment entity behind NFL giants San Francisco 49ers.

Buildings shortlisted for top prize

A market hall, a college and a former chapel are among 13 Yorkshire sites up for a prestigious architecture award.

  • 24 May 2018

Sport

Latest stories

Castleford v St Helens (Thurs)

Team news as Castleford Tigers face St Helens in Thursday's Super League action from The Mend-A-Hose Jungle (19:45 BST).

  • 22 May 2018

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (Sat)

Team news as Catalans Dragons face Leeds Rhinos in Saturday's Super League fixture at Stade Gilbert Brutus (17:00 BST).

  • 24 May 2018

Worcestershire win despite Pujara ton

23 May 2018

News in more languages