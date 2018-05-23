Leicester

Top Stories

'Pivotal' Richard III historian dies

John Ashdown-Hill's research led to the discovery of Richard III's body in a Leicester car park.

  • 23 May 2018
  • From the section Essex

Live Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Fifth murder arrest over jeweller death

Four other men have been charged with murder, manslaughter, kidnap and robbery.

Car seized from woman about to give birth

She told officers her waters had broken after she was pulled over for being uninsured.

Sport

Latest stories

Patel shines as Notts crush Leics

Samit Patel hits a 63-ball ton as Nottinghamshire post 409-7 to crush Leicestershire by 93 runs in the One-Day Cup.

  • 23 May 2018

Leicester beat Lions to win BBL treble

Leicester Riders win a third successive BBL Play-off title by beating London Lions to win the treble.

  • 20 May 2018

Sevenoaks Suns retain WBBL title

20 May 2018

Leicester agree Pereira move with Porto

19 May 2018

News in more languages