Leicester
Top Stories
'Pivotal' Richard III historian dies
John Ashdown-Hill's research led to the discovery of Richard III's body in a Leicester car park.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Essex
Fifth murder arrest over jeweller death
Four other men have been charged with murder, manslaughter, kidnap and robbery.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Car seized from woman about to give birth
She told officers her waters had broken after she was pulled over for being uninsured.
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Car boot vase sells for almost £22K
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Scouts' 30ft high climbing wall stolen
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Man seriously hurt in 'liquid' attack
- 20 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Stolen dog found 100 miles from home
- 19 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Patel shines as Notts crush Leics
Samit Patel hits a 63-ball ton as Nottinghamshire post 409-7 to crush Leicestershire by 93 runs in the One-Day Cup.
- 23 May 2018
Leicester beat Lions to win BBL treble
Leicester Riders win a third successive BBL Play-off title by beating London Lions to win the treble.
- 20 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Holiday park in Melton expands with £1 million investment
-
How well do you REALLY know Leicester? Quiz tests your knowledge on city buildings
-
New CCTV camera installed at busy Harborough junction
-
Cross party support for NHS motion in Leicestershire
-
Dig it! When our record-breaking miners were the best in Europe
-
Dad jailed for burning £320,000 Ratby home