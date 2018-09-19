Leicester
Top Stories
Venue may lose licence over festival
A "substantial number of complaints" were made about the Forbidden Forest festival at Wymeswold Airfield.
- 19 September 2018
- From the section Leicester
Spanish flu: 'We didn't know who we'd lose next'
Leicester was hit especially hard with more people dying there in 1918 than there were babies born.
- 20 September 2018
- From the section England
Terror raids over 'extremist activity'
Counter terrorism officers are searching addresses in Birmingham, Coventry and Leicester.
- 18 September 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Princess Diana letter fetches thousands
- 18 September 2018
Bomb squad warning over magnet fishing
- 18 September 2018
- From the section UK
Boy, 15, arrested after van house crash
- 17 September 2018
- From the section Leicester
Axed dwarf wrestling firm 'suing venues'
- 16 September 2018
- From the section England
Artwork by prisoners goes on display
- 15 September 2018
- From the section Leicester
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Leicestershire beat Durham in two days
Leicestershire's Mohammad Abbas takes 10 wickets in two sessions as Durham lose 20 wickets on day two in a heavy loss.
- 19 September 2018
Spencer banned for dangerous tackle
Leicester second row Will Spencer is banned for four weeks after being sent off for a dangerous tackle in his side's Premiership match with Wasps.
- 19 September 2018
From other local news sites
-
£5million work on 2 major Leicester junctions is starting soon
-
What happened when Leicester councillor Paul Newcombe was questioned in court over sexual assault allegations
-
This is when Storm Bronagh will hit the Harborough area bringing high winds and heavy rain