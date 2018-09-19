Leicester

Venue may lose licence over festival

A "substantial number of complaints" were made about the Forbidden Forest festival at Wymeswold Airfield.

  • 19 September 2018
Spanish flu: 'We didn't know who we'd lose next'

Leicester was hit especially hard with more people dying there in 1918 than there were babies born.

  • 20 September 2018
Terror raids over 'extremist activity'

Counter terrorism officers are searching addresses in Birmingham, Coventry and Leicester.

Leicestershire beat Durham in two days

Leicestershire's Mohammad Abbas takes 10 wickets in two sessions as Durham lose 20 wickets on day two in a heavy loss.

  • 19 September 2018

Spencer banned for dangerous tackle

Leicester second row Will Spencer is banned for four weeks after being sent off for a dangerous tackle in his side's Premiership match with Wasps.

  • 19 September 2018

Burnell takes gold after 'worst season'

16 September 2018
